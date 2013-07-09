FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal junior coalition leader says stability to return
July 9, 2013 / 10:01 AM / in 4 years

Portugal junior coalition leader says stability to return

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 9 (Reuters) - The conditions for Portugal to return to political stability and meet the requirements of its bailout agreement are in place, the head of the country’s junior coalition party said on Tuesday.

“We think the conditions for stability are in place and that political stability is important not only for the government but also for the conclusion of the aid package,” CDS-PP party leader Paulo Portas told journalists after meeting the president.

He was meeting with the president to discuss how the country will return to stability after a crisis in the ruling coalition sparked by Portas’ resignation as foreign minister.

