Portugal junior coalition head says crisis can be overcome
July 12, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

Portugal junior coalition head says crisis can be overcome

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 12 (Reuters) - The head of Portugal’s junior coalition party said on Friday the government wants to overcome the current political crisis in order to conclude the country’s bailout plan in June 2014 and urged negotiations with all political parties.

“All complex political situations can have a solution, as long as everybody does their part,” Paulo Portas told parliament. “The main priority is to regain (financial) independence and conclude, without delay, the period of financial assistance.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

