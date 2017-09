BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho expects to quickly overcome an internal political crisis in his ruling coalition that risks triggering a snap election and derailing bailed out Lisbon’s return to market financing.

“I am confident that we will be able to surpass this difficulty... I hope this internal crisis can be overcome very quickly,” he told reporters in Berlin on Wednesday, reiterating that he would not step down.