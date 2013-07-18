Portugal president: parties determined to reach deal in crisis talks

LISBON, July 18 (Reuters) - Portuguese President Anibal Cavaco Silva said on Thursday the main political parties involved in talks on his request are determined and “up to the challenge” to reach an agreement to keep an EU/IMF bailout on track and end a political crisis.

“There is serious will and determined effort to achieve an understanding, although we cannot ignore that it is a complex, difficult negotiation,” he said in televised remarks from a remote Portuguese island. “The parties’ attitude has been of utmost responsibility,” he added.