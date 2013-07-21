Portugal president says government should stay till end of term

LISBON, July 21 (Reuters) - Portugal’s President Anibal Cavaco Silva said on Sunday he decided to keep the centre-right coalition government at the helm to help end a weeks-old political crisis and keep an international bailout on track.

The crisis threatened to derail Lisbon’s planned exit from the EU/IMF bailout.

“As the national salvation compromise was impossible to achieve, I consider that the best alternative solution is for the present government to remain in its functions, with reinforced guarantees of cohesion and solidity of the coalition, until the end of its term (in 2015)” , he said in a televised address.