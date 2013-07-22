FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM confirms reshuffle request, Portas to be deputy PM
July 22, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Portugal PM confirms reshuffle request, Portas to be deputy PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 22 (Reuters) - Portugal’s prime minister confirmed on Monday his intention to make junior coalition party leader Paulo Portas his deputy, coordinating talks with Lisbon’s EU and IMF lenders that has been a key condition to heal a rift within the government.

He told reporters he is yet to formalise the request to the president who will the announce the final terms of the reshuffle, which would promote Portas from his current position of foreign minister.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva on Sunday ruled out a snap election and said the government should stay until the end of its term, cooling Portugal’s weeks-old political turmoil.

