UK markets regulator bans short-selling in three Portuguese stocks

LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s market regulator said on Thursday that it was temporarily banning short-selling in a number of Portuguese securities.

The restriction applies to Banco Comercial Portugues , Banco Espirito Santo, and Sonae Industria SGPS, the Financial Conduct Authority said, and will be in force through to midnight Thursday.

The FCA said the ban was due to recent trading volatility in London and to assist Portugal’s market regulator.

Earlier on Thursday the Commissao do Mercado de Valores Mobiliarios in Lisbon said it was temporarily banning short-selling in Banif, Millennium bcp, Banco Espirito Santo and Sonae Industria.