FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal president meets opposition leader after crisis talks-TV
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 19, 2013 / 2:46 PM / in 4 years

Portugal president meets opposition leader after crisis talks-TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, July 19 (Reuters) - The leader of the Portugal’s main opposition Socialists arrived for a meeting at the president’s palace on Friday after a week of talks between his party and the ruling coalition partners to reach a broad deal to end a political crisis, TV channels said.

President Anibal Cavaco Silva last week asked the parties to reach a “national salvation” deal to end a crisis triggered this month by a rift in the coaltion and which threatens to derail Portugal’s plans to exit an international bailout in mid-2014.

The parties have given themselves until Sunday to complete the deal requested by the president, who wants cross-party backing for the bailout until mid-2014 and then an early election.

Cavaco Silva said on Thursday, however, that the parties can take an extra one or two days to reach the agreement if needed.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.