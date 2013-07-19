Portugal's opposition says crisis talks break off

LISBON, July 19 (Reuters) - Portugal’s main opposition Socialists and the ruling coalition have broken off talks, leaving it to the president to decide how to end a political crisis that threatens Lisbon’s bailout exit, Socialist leader Antonio Jose Seguro said on Friday.

He said the two coalition parties had “made impossible a national salvation compromise” after rejecting most of the Socialists’ proposals.

“There were two different visions to exit the crisis. That being clear, it made no sense to continue negotiating for the sake of negotiating,” he told reporters.