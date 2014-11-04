FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal CTT profit rises, postal bank plan to go ahead
#Intel
November 4, 2014 / 5:17 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal CTT profit rises, postal bank plan to go ahead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LISBON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s recently privatised postal service CTT reported on Tuesday a nearly 17 percent rise in its nine-month net profit, helped by its growing financial services business, and announced a plan to set up a postal bank.

Net profit rose to 52.5 million euros, exceeding the average of analysts’ forecasts of 50 million euros. Total operating revenue rose over 2 percent to 531 million euros.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 9 percent to 101.6 mln euros, compared to the average forecast of 95 million euros.

CTT’s financial services business includes sales of savings products such as Treasury certificates that have been on the rise. Revenues from financial services jumped over 23 percent form a year earlier.

CTT said its board approved the plan to set up a postal bank that has been mulled since before the company’s privatisation last year, when the Bank of Portugal gave its authorisation for CTT to set up banking services if shareholders opt to do so.

CTT shares closed 1.6 percent lower at 7.33 euros before the results were announced, outperforming the broader market in Lisbon, which was down 2.8 percent. Its shares debuted on the Lisbon bourse in December after an oversubscribed stock offering at a price of 5.9 euros. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

