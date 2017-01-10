FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Portugal net borrowing to reach 12.4 bln euros in 2017 - IGCP
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 10, 2017 / 12:27 PM / 7 months ago

Portugal net borrowing to reach 12.4 bln euros in 2017 - IGCP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Portugal's IGCP debt agency said on Tuesday it will issue between 14 and 16 billion euros of treasury bonds in 2017 and the country's net borrowing needs will reach 12.4 billion euros.

In the country's financing programme for 2017, IGCP said the figure for net borrowing this year includes the 2.7 billion euros the government has alread pre-funded to capitalise state-owned bank Caixa Geral de Depositos this year.

"The financing strategy for 2017 will be focused on the Portuguese government bonds curve with regular issuance of government bonds to promote liquidity and the efficient functioning of the primary and secondary market," the agency said.

"Opportunities to perform bond exchanges and buyback will be further explored," it added.

It said issuance of treasury bills will have no impact on net financing, adding that it will issue debt under its euro medium term notes programme "depending on market opportunities that suit the overall financing strategy."

Reporting By Axel Bugge

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.