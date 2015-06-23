FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portuguese government fully funded for 2015, debt chief says
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 23, 2015 / 5:15 PM / 2 years ago

Portuguese government fully funded for 2015, debt chief says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 23 (Reuters) - The Portuguese government is fully funded for this year and plans to raise about 6 billion euros more in 2015 to pre-fund for next year, the CEO of the treasury and debt management agency Cristina Casalinho said on Tuesday.

Lisbon has so far raised 13 billion euros of debt and is well placed to meet its full-year debt issuance target of 18 billion euros.

“We have concluded all the funding needs for this year,” Cristina Casalinho told the Euromoney Global Borrowers and Investors Forum in London.

She added that Portugal as a small issuer had no plans to sell inflation-linked bonds. She also said financial markets had readjusted for the risks stemming from the Greek crisis after the recent sell-off.

“Markets are no longer too complacent on Greece,” Casalinho said. (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.