Portugal debt issuance unaltered by CGD, still has IMF money

LISBON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Portugal’s planned injection of 2.7 billion euros into ailing state-owned bank CGD will not change the 2016 debt issuance plan as it can be financed with money earmarked for early repayments to the International Monetary Fund, the government said.

On Aug. 23, the European Commission and Portugal agreed in principle on the recapitalisation of the country’s largest lender, envisaging up to 2.7 billion euros ($3 billion) in state funds and nearly as much in debt and equity.

“This capital injection will not change the public debt issuance plan set by the government,” Treasury Secretary Ricardo Mourinho Felix told parliament late on Thursday.

He would not say where the money would come from, but the finance ministry said on Friday that forgoing on some planned early reimbursements of bailout funds to the IMF would allow Lisbon to foot the CGD bill.

The IMF provided about one-third of the joint EU/IMF 78 billion euro bailout that Portugal received during a debt crisis in 2011. The IMF’s part carries higher interest payments than the EU chunk and current market rates and the country has been paying back the costlier debt early by issuing bonds.

In a presentation to investors on Sept. 5, the state debt agency IGCP said it had 4 billion euros in planned repayments to the IMF to be carried out this year after 2 billion already paid back in February.

After last year’s early reimbursements of 8.4 billion euros of IMF loans Lisbon has now paid back 36 percent of bailout funds to the Fund.

The government’s medium- and long-term debt issuance plan for this year was set at around 20 billion euros. It has already issued 14.6 billion euros in government bonds and Medium Term Notes and seeks to place at least 2.9 billion by year-end.

The IGCP has also raised a higher-than-expected 2.5 billion euros in retail debt this year. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves and Andrei Khalip; Editing by Angus MacSwan)