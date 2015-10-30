Canadian academic denies accusations over Portugal debt market moves

LISBON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Portuguese prosecutors have asked for Canadian academic Peter Boone to be put on trial after he wrote articles predicting a debt crisis in Portugal similar to Greece’s and then, they say, made nearly $1 million from price moves in that market.

In a statement released by his lawyers, Boone denied the accusations over his 2010 publications as “utterly without foundation” and expressed hope that the Portuguese authorities would reconsider the evidence and not proceed to trial.

“Expressing an opinion on issues of financial policy is not a crime but an essential part of a democratic society. These charges represent a serious assault on those values and will be resisted,” the statement said.

Portuguese bond yields started to spike in April 2010 and forced the country to request an international bailout a year later, which it exited last year after stringent austerity measures that put public finances on a stronger footing.

The Lisbon District Prosecutor’s Office said that after a long investigation it had decided to ask for criminal proceedings against the suspect for market manipulation. A judge would have to evaluate the case before any trial is set.

The prosecution says it has evidence that the suspect had a vested interest in Portuguese debt weakening “as only such depreciation allowed the closing of a short position with gains to crystallise his profit” of 819,099.82 euros.

“By doing so, the suspect damaged free competition and market confidence,” it said.

The London School of Economics fellow co-wrote the opinion piece "The Next Global Problem: Portugal", which was published in April 2010 on The New York Times' Economix blog (here). He also wrote other similar opinion pieces.

Portugal’s finance minister at the time, Fernando Teixeira dos Santos, called the views of the authors “unfounded nonsense based on ignorance” and on prejudice against the euro.

Prosecutors say the man they suspect was a board member at a company that provided investment consulting services to a hedge fund dealing in Portuguese bonds. His connection to the fund, which prosecutors argue would have undermined the credibility of his opinion, was never mentioned in the articles, they said.

Sources familiar with the investigation said Portugal’s CMVM market regulator had contributed to the probe after detecting short-selling in Portuguese bonds by the hedge fund involved.

Boone’s lawyers wrote that all of his published material contains a disclaimer providing details of his affiliations.

They also said the prosecution’s allegation “that in conjunction with Salute Capital and Moore Capital Management Dr Boone co-authored a number of blogs with Simon Johnson to adversely affect the price of Portuguese debt instruments to his advantage ... is utterly without foundation.”

“Dr Boone has never engaged in market manipulation and the blogs cannot be linked to a trading strategy,” they said, adding that over five years of the investigation, Boone voluntarily travelled to Portugal to be interviewed, seeking to correct the “numerous mistakes and misconceptions held by the Prosecutor”.

The statement cited Boone’s co-author Simon Johnson, who has not been indicted, as saying the “accusation of market manipulation through an article we wrote jointly is ridiculous.”

Portuguese bond yields hit highs of more than 17 percent in January 2012 and have since fallen to about 2.5 percent.