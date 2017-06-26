LISBON, June 26 Portugal's public sector deficit
doubled to 698 million euros ($781 million) in the first five
months of 2017 from a year earlier, but the finance ministry
said it was due to early tax refunds and it was still on track
to narrow this year.
Overall spending rose 1.4 percent, pushed higher by the
refunds and a sharp 15 percent rise in investment, while
revenues were stable in January-May.
"Throughout the rest of the year the effects of the early
refunds will dissipate," the ministry said in a statement,
adding that extra tax refunds in the period totaled over 1.5
billion euros. Income tax refunds exceeded those at the same
time last year by six times as they are now processed faster.
"After good results in the first quarter that showed a
deficit of 2.1 percent of GDP, this result shows that this
year's target is within reach," it said.
After achieving a deficit of just 2 percent last year - the
lowest in Portugal since at least 1975 - the government now aims
to cut the gap to 1.5 percent in 2017.
The budget deficit narrowed to 1.7 percent of gross domestic
product in the 12 months ending in March from 2 percent at the
end of last year, official data showed on Friday. In the first
quarter alone the deficit narrowed to 2.1 percent from 3.3
percent in the same period of 2016.
Discounting debt payments, the country had a primary surplus
of 2.7 billion euros in January-May.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)