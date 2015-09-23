FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal PM: on track for 2015 deficit target despite 2014 revision
September 23, 2015

Portugal PM: on track for 2015 deficit target despite 2014 revision

LISBON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Portugal’s prime minister said on Wednesday a large upward revision of last year’s budget deficit to include a state rescue of a major bank did not compromise this year’s target below the EU threshold of 3 percent of gross domestic product.

“It was a statistical correction, without any influence on this year’s deficit prospects or impact on debt,” Pedro Passos Coelho told reporters while on the campaign trail before a general election on Oct. 4.

“It is within our reach to hit the target (2.7 percent of GDP) this year... We are convinced that the deficit will be clearly below 3 percent. The data we have reinforce this projection.” (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

