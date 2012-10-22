Portuguese deposits dip in August, break rising trend

LISBON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Portuguese households’ bank deposits fell nearly 1 percent in August, data showed on Monday, reversing a run of monthly increases that had set the country apart from other struggling euro zone states.

Bank deposits held by private individuals elsewhere on the euro zone periphery have fallen steadily this year.

Bank of Portugal said households had 131.4 billion euros ($171.23 billion) deposited in banks in August. That was down from 132.5 billion in July but still well up on the 127 billion held a year ago.

Portugal is implementing a tough programme of austerity measures including tax hikes and pay cuts to meet the budget goals of a 78-billion-euro international bailout as it attempts to pull itself out of a debt crisis.

In Greece and Spain worried depositors have put an additional strain on struggling banks by withdrawing their savings.

The Bank of Portugal earlier this year identified the overall increase in deposits by Portuguese as a sign of confidence in the robustness of the national banking system.

Its data showed on Monday that that trend had reversed, and that overall lending to the economy also contracted by about 1 percent in August from July, to 311.3 billion euros.

That represented a nearly 7 percent slump from a year ago. Loans to families fell 3.4 percent while loans to companies dropped almost 8 percent.

The tax hikes and wage cuts have depressed consumer spending, while even successful exporters are finding it difficult to get bank loans at viable rates, undermining their prospects.

Earlier central bank data showed that overdue loans held by Portuguese firms rose to record highs in June as credit conditions tightened.

The government expects the economy to contract by 3 percent this year and 1 percent in 2013. many economists expect a much bigger slump next year after another round of tax hikes was announced in the 2013 draft budget.