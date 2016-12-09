Portugal says to make sure debt bought till end of ECB programme

LISBON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal will not alter the way it purchases debt under the European Central Bank's quantitative easing programme following changes announced by the ECB and will make sure Portuguese debt is bought until the end of the plan.

Investors have been worried that countries like Portugal and Ireland face a scarcity of bonds eligible for such purchases.

"The decision by the (ECB) Governing Council yesterday does not alter the form of action by the Bank of Portugal in implementing the debt purchasing programme," the Portuguese central bank said in an emailed reply to questions from Reuters.

The ECB extended the programme by nine months until December 2017. "As before, the Bank of Portugal will act in order to guarantee that the purchases of Portuguese debt run through the scheduled end of the programme, fulfilling the parameters in force." (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)