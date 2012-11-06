Portugal banks borrow more from ECB in October

LISBON, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks’ cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank edged up in October as worries about the country’s debt crisis kept them frozen out of the interbank lending market.

Data published by the Bank of Portugal on its website on Tuesday showed banks’ borrowing rose for a second consecutive month, up 1 percent to 56 billion euros ($72 billion) after a similar rise in September.

Overall dependency on ECB funds remains high but below June’s record of 60.5 billion euros as clients’ deposits keep rising and banks make their criteria for handing out credit more stringent.

Top Portuguese banks met the European Banking Authority’s new capital requirements in June and are on track with their recapitalisation goals.

However, the country’s worst recession in three decades has increased unemployment, bankruptcies and bad loans.

The government plans more austerity measures for 2013 which some economists fear may perpetuate a recessive spiral and hurt the financial sector’s activity further.