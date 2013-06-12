Portugal banks' ECB borrowing drops 2 pct in May

LISBON, June 12 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks’ cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank fell two percent in May to 51.3 billion euros ($68.1 billion), well below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit a year ago at the height of the debt crisis.

Wednesday’s Bank of Portugal figures showed a reversal from April, when borrowing rose four percent.

The situation has improved since June 2012, when Portuguese banks’ reliance on the ECB was at its greatest as worries about the bailed-out country left them unable to borrow commercially.

The government says lower debt yields and Lisbon’s gradual return to bond market are making it easier for banks and companies to borrow and should help the economy recover.

But last month’s figures were above the 2013 minimum of 50.4 billion euros registered in March.

Portugal is navigating through its third year of recession and expects to return to growth in 2014, when it is also scheduled to exit its EU/IMF bailout.