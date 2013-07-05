FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Portugal banks' ECB borrowing drops 2 pct in May
July 5, 2013 / 11:58 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Portugal banks' ECB borrowing drops 2 pct in May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects borrowing figure to 48.7 bln euros from 51.3 bln, 2013 minimum)

LISBON, July 5 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks’ cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank fell two percent in May to 48.7 billion euros, well below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit a year ago at the height of the debt crisis.

Bank of Portugal figures showed a reversal from April, when borrowing rose four percent.

The situation has improved since June 2012, when Portuguese banks’ reliance on the ECB was at its greatest as worries about the bailed-out country left them unable to borrow commercially.

But last month’s figures were above the 2013 minimum of 47.8 billion euros registered in March.

Portugal is navigating through its third year of recession and expects to return to growth in 2014, when it is also scheduled to exit its EU/IMF bailout. (Reporting by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by John Stonestreet)

