Portugal banks' ECB borrowing up 1.5 percent in July

LISBON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks’ cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank rose 1.5 percent to 50.1 billion euros ($66.33 billion) in July, the month when a political crisis broke out that shook investor confidence and ended with a government reshuffle.

Data published by the Bank of Portugal on Tuesday showed the cumulative borrowing from the euro zone central bank rose from 49.4 billion euros at the end of June.

Lisbon, which ended an internal rift in the country’s ruling coalition late last month, is fighting to repair its public finances and gain full access to debt markets.

The country’s banks were shut out of financial markets in 2010 and forced to rely on the ECB for funding. Dependence on ECB funding peaked at 60.1 billion euros in June 2012 and banks have made occasional incursions into bond markets since then.

Analysts say reliance by Portuguese banks on ECB borrowing remains significant and will continue in the near future. The financial sector has been hit hard by a deep recession, now in its third year, which has led to a jump in bad loans.