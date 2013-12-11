FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal banks' ECB borrowing drops for second month in November
December 11, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Portugal banks' ECB borrowing drops for second month in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Portuguese banks’ cumulative borrowing from the European Central Bank fell over 3 percent in November to 48.9 billion euros ($67.34 billion) in its second straight month of declines, data provided by the Bank of Portugal showed.

It is the first time in four months that the borrowing slipped below the 50 billion euros mark, and it remains well below the 60.5 billion euro peak hit in mid-2012 at the height of the debt crisis.

The borrowing, as well as Portugal’s bond premiums, had increased after a political crisis in July led to a government reshuffle, but both have subsided since as the country reaffirmed its fiscal goals until the end of the bailout next year and its economic outlook improved.

Portugal’s debt crisis left most of its banks unable to borrow commercially in 2011-2012, leading them to take large-scale advantage of liquidity injections by the ECB.

$1 = 0.7261 euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge

