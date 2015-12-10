UPDATE 1-Portugal finance minister says to control spending to meet deficit goal

(Updates with details)

LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s new government will adopt a series of measures to control spending in order to ensure the country reduces its budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

The move is the first fiscal measure by the Socialist government, which came to power on Nov. 26 after ousting the previous centre-right administration in parliament.

The Socialists, together with hard left Communist and Left Bloc allies, have promised to turn the page on harsh austerity measures of the past few years. But the Socialists have also promised to stick to European budget goals.

“The cabinet examined budget execution for 2015 and found that it needs to adopt additional measures to allow Portugal to leave behind the excessive deficit procedure (of the European Union),” Centeno told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

The excessive deficit procedure obliges EU countries to cut their deficits towards 3 percent. The outgoing centre-right government had promised to cut the deficit below that target this year.

“We want to reach the 3 percent (for the deficit) and thereby meet the goal of exiting the excessive deficit procedure,” the minister said.

Centeno said the government would retain unspent money in the treasury, cut funding available to the public sector by 47 million euros and not adopt any non-urgent new expenditures through the rest of 2015.

He also said the new government would deliver a draft budget for 2016 to Brussels by year-end. Portugal missed a deadline to deliver the draft because of the political turmoil of the past few weeks with the change of government. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Toby Chopra)