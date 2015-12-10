FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal finance minister says to control spending to meet deficit goal
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 10, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

Portugal finance minister says to control spending to meet deficit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Portugal’s new government will adopt a series of measures to control spending in order to ensure the country reduces its budget deficit to below 3 percent of gross domestic product this year, Finance Minister Mario Centeno said on Thursday.

Centeno said the government would freeze excess funds in the treasury, cut funding available to the public sector by 47 million euros and not adopt any non-urgent new expenditures through the rest of 2015.

“The cabinet examined budget execution for 2015 and found that it needs to adopt additional measures to allow Portugal to leave behind the excessive deficit procedure (of the European Union),” Centeno told journalists after a cabinet meeting.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.