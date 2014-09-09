FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal confident it will meet 2014 fiscal targets -PM Coelho
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 9, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal confident it will meet 2014 fiscal targets -PM Coelho

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Portugal is confident it will meet the fiscal targets it has set for this year and will stay on a course of reforms to make its economy stronger, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said on Tuesday.

“We will accomplish the fiscal targets of this year,” Coelho told reporters after a meeting with Greek Prime Minister Antonis Smaras. “We will propose a budget for next year consistent with the objective to attain a 2.5 percent (of GDP) deficit.”

Portugal expects its economy to expand by 1 percent this year after exiting its bailout programme in May.

Asked whether Portugal would follow in Ireland’s footsteps in requesting to pay back early the International Monetary Fund’s loans, Coelho said Portugal would support the proposal since it was a “rational one”. (Reporting by Karolina Tagaris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.