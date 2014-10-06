FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal has to persist with deficit reduction - finance minister
#Credit Markets
October 6, 2014 / 12:46 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal has to persist with deficit reduction - finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Portugal has to reduce its high public debt and will persist with fixing its public finances as it is key to maintaining the credibility it has regained with external creditors, Finance Minister Maria Luis Albuquerque said on Monday.

“Portugal’s economy is more solid than a year ago and 2011 (when it requested a bailout), but it is important to recognize that the adjustment is not concluded and the challenges faced by the country are very demanding,” she told a conference.

She said that Portugal’s “public debt remains at very high levels and demands the continuation of (deficit) adjustment.”

Reporting Sergio Goncalves and Daniel Alvarenga, writing by Axel Bugge

