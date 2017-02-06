LISBON Feb 6 Portugal's high debt load, limited
growth and weak banks saddled with bad loans make the country
particularly vulnerable to an international environment where
protectionism is on the rise, the Organisation for Economic
Co-operation and Development warned on Monday.
"Portugal is in a moment of much vulnerability in the
general external context," Angel Gurria, head of the OECD, said
as he presented an OECD survey on Portugal.
Fitch Ratings said much the same on Friday, when it kept
Portugal's credit rating one notch below investment grade.
Despite moderating domestic risks, Fitch warned, Portugal
remains susceptible to rising protectionist threats, weaker euro
zone growth and European politics.
Expectations of growth-boosting policies in the United
States following the election of Donald Trump have hurt European
bonds in the past few weeks. That particularly hit Portugal,
where bond yields are the highest in the euro zone after Greece,
and well above the likes of Italy or Spain.
On Monday, Portugal's benchmark 10-year bond yields hit
their highest levels in a year and the premium over German bunds
was at three-year highs.
The OECD survey said that although the economy in Portugal
is improving, investment remains as much as 30 percent lower
than it was in 2005 and significantly weaker than in other euro
area countries.
"Structural bottlenecks continue to hold back growth and
exacerbate vulnerabilities. Investment is expected to remain
weak against the background of contracting credit," the survey
said, adding that the government faced the difficult task of
balancing further budget consolidation with pro-growth measures.
It also predicted growth this year of 1.2 percent, in line
with last year, and 1.3 percent in 2018, compared with 2015's
1.6 percent. The government expects the economy to grow 1.5
percent this year and accelerate further in 2018.
The OECD called for renewed momentum in structural reforms
to make Portuguese exports more competitive. It also said the
country needs to encourage write-offs and restructuring by banks
to cut down their non-performing loans.
(Reporting By Andrei Khalip and Sergio Goncalves, editing by
Axel Bugge)