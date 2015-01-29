FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jose de Mello to sell 2 pct stake in Energias de Portugal
January 29, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 3 years ago

Jose de Mello to sell 2 pct stake in Energias de Portugal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Jose de Mello Energia, part of a conglomerate owned by Portugal’s de Mello family, will sell all of its 2 percent stake, or nearly 73.25 million shares, in the country’s largest utility EDP-Energias de Portugal.

Jose de Mello Energia said in a statement on Thursday the sale will be carried out via an accelerated book building process with the final terms to be announced on Friday.

BESI, Caixa-Banco de Investimento, Millennium Investment Banking and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners of the offer, it said. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)

