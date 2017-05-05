BRIEF-Clip to repurchase shares through ToSTNeT-3
* Says it will repurchase up to 170,000 shares, representing 4.0 percent of outstanding, on May 23
LISBON May 5 Portugal's antitrust authority AdC ruled on Friday to fine the country's largest company, the utility EDP, 28.7 million euros ($31.54 million) and retail giant Sonae 9.6 million euros for an illegal non-competition pact between their subsidiaries.
Under the 2012 agreement, Sonae committed itself to not competing against EDP in electricity trading in Portugal for two years, the AdC said in a statement.
It said it had heard the two companies' defense on the matter and ended up confirming its earlier decision that the pact was illegal.
Sonae shares were 1.12 percent lower in late afternoon trading, but EDP was up 1.4 percent. ($1 = 0.9100 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
ATHENS, May 22 Greece's current account deficit widened in March compared to the same month a year earlier, as a higher trade gap more than offset an increase in the services balance surplus, the Bank of Greece said on Monday.
LONDON, May 22 The effects of Brexit are starting to be felt in the syndicated loan market as lenders seek greater flexibility on where and how they book loans to deal with the potential loss of passporting rights in a hard Brexit, a move that could cause operational problems for banks' agency functions.