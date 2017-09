LISBON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Portugal’s opposition Socialist leader Antonio Costa conceded defeat in a general election on Sunday after exit polls and partial tallies put the ruling centre-right coalition ahead.

“I want to congratulate (Prime Minister Pedro) Passos Coelho and (deputy prime minister) Paulo Portas,” he said. “The Socialist Party did not reach its objectives.” (Reporting By Axel Bugge; editing by Mark John)