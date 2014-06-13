FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal to sell remaining stake in power grid firm REN
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
June 13, 2014 / 7:46 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal to sell remaining stake in power grid firm REN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 13 (Reuters) - Portugal’s government will sell its remaining 11 percent stake in power grid operator REN at 2.68 euros a share, it said on Friday.

The shares will be sold to investors in a public offering and will start trading on June 17, REN and state holding company PARPUBLICA said in a statement.

Portugal’s government has sold off a number of state assets in the past few years under its bailout by the European Union and IMF, including previous stakes in REN and Energias de Portugal.

Shares in REN were 0.93 percent higher at 2.714 euros a share in early trading.

Results of the sale will be announced on Monday. (Reporting by Axel Bugge; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.