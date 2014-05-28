FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BES shareholders place rights in bank at 0.11 euro/right
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 28, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

BES shareholders place rights in bank at 0.11 euro/right

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, May 28 (Reuters) - The two main shareholders in Portugal’s largest bank BES - ESFG and French Bank Credit Agricole - concluded the placement of 999.6 million of their subscription rights in BES to investors at 0.11 euros/right.

ESFG said in a statement on Wednesday that Credit Agricole sold 667.3 million and ESFG sold 332.3 million pre-emptive subscription rights of Banco Espirito Santo (BES) via an accelerated bookbuilding process. The settlement of the sale of rights is expected to occur on June 2.

ESFG and Credito Agricole have together controlled BES through their joint holding in the bank of 47.5 percent of the Portuguese bank. Their new joint holding after the right issue will be about 40 percent, according to BES, which is in the process of a capital increase worth 1.045 billion euros. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.