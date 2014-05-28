FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Top BES shareholders sell share issue rights at 6 pct discount
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BNYForesight
May 28, 2014 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Top BES shareholders sell share issue rights at 6 pct discount

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds rights price, disocunt, BES share)

LISBON, May 28 (Reuters) - The two main shareholders in Banco Espirito Santo, Portugal’s biggest bank, have sold 999.6 million subscription rights for new BES shares for 110 million euros at a 6 percent discount on Tuesday’s closing share price.

Espirito Santo Financial Group (ESFG), the largest shareholder, said it and French bank Credit Agricole - sold 332.3 million and 667.3 million of their rights to subscribe to BES’s 1.045 billion-euro ($1.4 billion) share offer via an accelerated bookbuilding process at 0.11 euros per right.

Every five rights buy two new BES shares at 0.65 euros.

The price of the rights closed at 0.117 euros on Tuesday, which was their first day of trading, and were 4.3 percent lower at 0.112 euros in early trading on Wednesday.

The settlement of the sale of rights is expected to occur on June 2.

ESFG and Credito Agricole together controlled BES through a joint venture holding in the bank of 47.5 percent. Their new joint holding after the rights issue will be about 40 percent, according to BES.

Shares in BES were 0.3 percent lower at 0.94 euros a share by 0819 GMT. ($1=0.7345 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.