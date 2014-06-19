FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CEO of BES to present resignation on Friday - reports
June 19, 2014 / 4:52 PM / 3 years ago

CEO of BES to present resignation on Friday - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 19 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Portugal’s largest listed bank BES, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, is expected to announce his resignation on Friday, two local media outlets, Expresso and Diario Economico, said on Thursday.

Portuguese newspaper Expresso said on its web site that a new board for the bank would be announced on Friday. Neither outlet named its sources. A spokesman for Banco Espirito Santo, or BES, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Salgado told Reuters last week that his family, which founded the bank, lost control of it after a 1.045 billion euro capital raise that was completed on June 11. The share sale attracted strong investor demand even though the prospectus revealed “material irregularities” involving the bank’s largest shareholder, Espirito Santo International (ESI), indirectly controlled by the Espirito Santo family.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip

