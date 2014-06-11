FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banco Espirito Santo capital hike beats supply by 178 pct
June 11, 2014 / 10:17 AM / 3 years ago

Banco Espirito Santo capital hike beats supply by 178 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 11 (Reuters) - Demand for a capital increase by Portugal’s largest listed bank, Banco Espirito Santo, surpassed the number of new shares on offer by 178 percent, a banking source said on Wednesday.

“Demand at the capital increase beat supply by 178 percent,” the banking source told Reuters.

The capital increase of 1.045 billion euros was concluded on Wednesday despite warnings of “reputational” risks to the bank because of troubles at a company linked to its largest shareholder, the Espirito Santo family.

Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge; Editing by Laura Noonan

