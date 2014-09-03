FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ricardo Salgado steps down as ESFG chairman
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 3, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ricardo Salgado steps down as ESFG chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Former Banco Espirito Santo chief executive Ricardo Salgado has stepped down as chairman of his family holding company ESFG, which was placed into court protection on Jul. 24.

Luxembourg-based ESFG announced his departure, which takes place with immediate effect, on Wednesday afternoon along with the departure of two other directors, Jose Manuel Espirito Santo Silva, who was vice chairman and Gherardo Laffineur Petracchini.

Roger Hartmann, chief executive of ESFG, has been appointed as its new chairman. Caetano Espírito Santo Beirão da Veiga has also joined the board. (Reporting By Laura Noonan, editing by Axel Bugge)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.