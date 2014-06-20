FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Portugal seeks BES CEO, management change- sources
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2014 / 7:43 AM / 3 years ago

Bank of Portugal seeks BES CEO, management change- sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - The Bank of Portugal wants the country’s largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo to have a new CEO and a more professional team, with management changes expected soon, three sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

“There was a meeting yesterday at the Bank of Portugal and there should be some changes in the bank’s management, including the departure of the CEO. The Bank of Portugal wants a team that is perceived as more professional,” one source said. The central bank team met with representatives of the Espirito Santo family that lost control of BES after a recent capital increase.

Local media have said the CEO, Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado, was likely to announce his resignation on Friday. Trading in BES shares has been suspended on Friday. BES could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Laura Noonan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.