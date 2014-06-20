Main BES shareholder proposes CFO to replace CEO

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Portugal’s largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo on Friday said it will propose BES chief financial officer Amilcar Morais Pires to replace CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado after a shareholder assembly on July 31.

BES said in a statement that its main shareholder ESFG also proposed to create a Strategic Committee that would comprise Salgado and other key members of the Espirito Santo family. Other BES shareholders can also propose members.

The family lost control of the bank following a 1.045 billion euros ($1.42 billion) capital increase on June 11. Current directors and executives will remain in their positions at BES until the General Meeting.