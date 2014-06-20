FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Main BES shareholder proposes CFO to replace CEO
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2014 / 1:32 PM / 3 years ago

Main BES shareholder proposes CFO to replace CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - The main shareholder in Portugal’s largest listed bank Banco Espirito Santo on Friday said it will propose BES chief financial officer Amilcar Morais Pires to replace CEO Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado after a shareholder assembly on July 31.

BES said in a statement that its main shareholder ESFG also proposed to create a Strategic Committee that would comprise Salgado and other key members of the Espirito Santo family. Other BES shareholders can also propose members.

The family lost control of the bank following a 1.045 billion euros ($1.42 billion) capital increase on June 11. Current directors and executives will remain in their positions at BES until the General Meeting.

$1 = 0.7336 Euros Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.