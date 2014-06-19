FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BES largest shareholder says has no formal confirmation of board resignations
#Financials
June 19, 2014 / 6:32 PM / 3 years ago

BES largest shareholder says has no formal confirmation of board resignations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 19 (Reuters) - The largest shareholder of Banco Espirito Santo has not been formally notified of any resignations at the board and management of the bank, its chief financial officer told Reuters on Thursday evening.

“ESFG has not yet received any formal confirmation of the matters that are currently being discussed in the press,” Filipe Worsdell told Reuters in an email, referring to reports that BES’s CEO and board will resign on Friday.

ESFG holds the 25.05 percent of BES that is linked to the Espirito Santo family, which founded the bank and lost control of it after a 1.045 billion euros ($1.42 billion)capital raise on June 11.

“The CEO of BES and Chairman of ESFG, Mr Ricardo Salgado, will inform the Board of ESFG (about any changes) at the appropriate time,” Worsdell said.

“ESFG will, when such formal confirmations have been received, deliberate on its representation.” ($1 = 0.7336 Euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
