Trading in BES, ESFG suspended, regulator awaits info on CEO
June 20, 2014 / 6:47 AM / 3 years ago

Trading in BES, ESFG suspended, regulator awaits info on CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISBON, June 20 (Reuters) - Portugal’s CMVM market regulator on Friday suspended trading in shares of the country’s largest bank, BES, pending clarification from the bank over media reports that its CEO is about to step down.

The regulator also suspended shares in Espirito Santo Financial Group, a holding owned by the same Espirito Santo family that lost control of the bank after a recent share offering. BES shares last closed 2.7 percent lower on Thursday.

Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Laura Noonan

