FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Portugal slackens reform drive after aid programme ends -ECB/EU
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
Cyber Risk
Hackers compromised free CCleaner software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 5, 2014 / 2:35 PM / 3 years ago

Portugal slackens reform drive after aid programme ends -ECB/EU

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Portugal has faltered in efforts to shape up its economy with structural reforms since it came off an international aid programme in June, the European Central Bank and the European Commission said on Wednesday.

Portugal went through three years of austerity under the bailout as it descended into its worst economic downturn since the 1970s. The economy began a fragile recovery in the second quarter of 2014.

“Progress in structural reforms has lost momentum, with an uneven pace of implementation across policy areas,” the ECB and the Commission said in a joint statement following an Oct. 28-Nov. 4 visit by staff from both institutions to Portugal.

Efforts to reduce Portugal’s underlying structural budget deficit have also slackened, they said, adding: “Risks to the near-term economic outlook are to the downside and are, in particular, related to uncertainty in the external environment.”

To read the statement in full, click:

here

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.