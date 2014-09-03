FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal sets guidance for 15-year benchmark euro bond
September 3, 2014 / 7:42 AM / 3 years ago

Portugal sets guidance for 15-year benchmark euro bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 3 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has set price guidance for a 15-year euro-denominated benchmark bond at low 240s over mid-swaps, according to a source.

Indications of interest are approaching 3bn, including 400m of interest from the lead managers, the source said.

The Reg S bond is expected to price today via joint lead managers Caixa BI, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske Bank, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Portugal is rated Ba1/BB/BB+ by Moody‘s, S&P and Fitch, respectively.

Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
