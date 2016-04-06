FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal opens books on tap of Oct 2022 and Feb 2045 bonds
April 6, 2016 / 11:11 AM / a year ago

Portugal opens books on tap of Oct 2022 and Feb 2045 bonds

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has opened books on a dual-tranche tap of its 2.2% Oct 2022 and 4.1% Feb 2045 bonds with the combined indications of interest exceeding 2.25bn, including 530m of joint lead manager interest, according to a lead.

Guidance on the shorter tranche is 242bp area over mid-swaps and on the longer is plus 324bp.

Earlier, the sovereign started marketing the deal with initial price thoughts of low 240s over mid-swaps on the shorter tranche, which has 3bn outstanding, and low-to-mid 320s over mid-swaps on the longer tranche, which has 2.5bn outstanding.

Pricing is expected on Wednesday via Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nomura and Novo Banco.

Portugal is rated Ba1/BB+/BB+ (all stable). (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan and Robert Smith; editing by Sudip Roy)

