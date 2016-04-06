Portugal to print 1.5bn dual-tranche tap of bonds

LONDON, April 6 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal is to print a 1bn tap of its Oct 2022 bonds and a 500m tap of its Feb 2045 bonds, according to a lead.

The order book was over 2.5bn, including 375m joint lead manager interest, for the shorter tranche and over 1.3bn, including 190m of joint lead manager interest for the longer note, the lead said.

Earlier, the sovereign set the spread at MS+242bp on the Oct 2022s and MS+324bp on the Feb 2045s, in line with guidance of +242bp area and +324bp area respectively.

It had started marketing the deal with initial price thoughts of low 240s on the shorter tranche, which has 3bn outstanding, and low-to-mid 320s on the longer tranche, which has 2.5bn outstanding.

Pricing is expected on Wednesday via Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, JP Morgan, Nomura and Novo Banco.

Portugal is rated Ba1/BB+/BB+ (all stable). (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)