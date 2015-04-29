FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal starts marketing taps of 10- and 30-year euro bonds
April 29, 2015 / 7:31 AM / 2 years ago

Portugal starts marketing taps of 10- and 30-year euro bonds

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 29 (IFR) - The Republic of Portugal has started marketing a tap of its 2.875% October 2025 bonds at 160bp area over mid-swaps and a tap of its 4.1% February 2045 bonds at 215bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Ba1/BB/BB+, is currently taking indications of interest and the transaction is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

The outstanding size of the 10-year bond is 6.543bn and of the 30-year is 2bn.

Barclays, Citigroup, HSBC, Novo Banco, RBS and Societe Generale CIB are the joint lead managers. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)

