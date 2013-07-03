FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Portugal's situation worrying, expected to stabilise - Dijsselbloem
July 3, 2013 / 9:41 AM / 4 years ago

Portugal's situation worrying, expected to stabilise - Dijsselbloem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 3 (Reuters) - Eurogroup chair Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Wednesday he expected the situation in Portugal to stabilise and for the country to remain committed to the terms of its bailout.

“The situation in Portugal is worrying,” Dijsselbloem told a Dutch parliamentary committee when questioned about the latest crises in the euro zone.

“I assume the political situation in Portugal will stabilise and that Portugal will stay committed to the undertakings that are part of its programme.”

