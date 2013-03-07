FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch PM: positive towards Portugal's request for more time
Market News
March 7, 2013

Dutch PM: positive towards Portugal's request for more time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

THE HAGUE, March 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday he had a positive attitude towards Portugal’s request for more time to reduce its budget deficit and repay the bailout loans it has received.

“The Netherlands is positive about the Portuguese request but of course it has to be discussed in more detail in the Ecofin and Eurogroup,” Rutte told reporters after meeting his Portuguese counterpart, Pedro Passos Coelho, in The Hague.

Passos Coelho said that Portugal had asked the troika of the European Central Bank, the IMF and the European Commission for more time to reaching the deficit target and repay bailout loans but he declined to give a time frame.

