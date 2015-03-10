UPDATE 1-Galp cuts investment plans by 20 pct, lowers oil output forecast

* Sees core earnings growth of 20 pct a yr, down from 25 pct

By Andrei Khalip

LISBON, March 10 (Reuters) - Portuguese oil company Galp Energia on Tuesday cut its spending target for the next five years by around a fifth, mainly due to the fall in oil prices and it also reduced production and earnings growth forecasts.

A sharp drop in oil prices since June last year has pushed many European energy companies to rein in spending plans, including the shelving or cancellation of major projects.

Galp said it would achieve the cuts by adjusting its pipeline of development projects and by improving efficiency.

Galp shares fell more than 7 percent in early trading.

BESI analyst Filipe Rosa said the downgrade of the output forecast was likely to cause a short-term share price decline. But he reiterated his ‘buy’ recommendation, citing the fact that no project has been cancelled.

Galp estimated annual average capital expenditure until 2019 at between 1.2 billion euros ($1.29 billion) and 1.4 billion euros, down from 1.5 billion to 1.7 billion euros under its previous plan for 2014-2018. It still expects to invest between 1.3 billion and 1.5 billion euros this year.

The company said it expected to increase output from projects where it has an interest, which totaled 30,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day last year, at an average annual compound rate of 25-30 percent until 2020.

A year ago, it had looked for annual growth of 40 percent for total projects, with net installed capacity reaching more than 300,000 barrels by 2019.

Now, it is projecting net installed capacity at around 225,000 barrels per day in 2019 as it will focus on the highest margin projects.

Up to 90 percent of spending will go on the upstream business, especially to develop the Lula/Iracema field in Brazil, where a new floating production unit will start pumping oil in the second half of this year, and two in 2016. The ramp-up of oil production, especially in Brazil, would drive upstream earnings over time.

The company expected core earnings (EBITDA) compound annual growth rate until 2019 to be around 20 percent under new oil price assumptions, down from over 25 percent under its previous plan. Galp expected 2015 core earnings in a range of 1.1 billion to 1.3 billion euros.

In 2014, core earnings rose 15 percent to over 1.31 billion euros.

“Revised oil price scenario and updated operating assumptions impacted EBITDA,” Galp said. It said technical costs should fall to $22 per barrel in 2019 from last year’s $27 and that overall free cash flow should turn positive in 2018, and in 2017 in Brazil.

Galp expected net debt to core earnings to peak at around 2 times in 2016 and to fall quickly thereafter.

It expects the Brent oil price to average $55 per barrel this year, gradually increasing to $80 in 2019. ($1 = 0.9301 euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip. Editing by Jane Merriman)