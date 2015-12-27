Galp workers union calls off Monday strike and goes to court

LISBON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The union representing workers at Portugal’s Galp Energia has called off a three-day strike at the company’s two refineries scheduled to start at midnight (0000 GMT), union Fiequimetal said on Sunday.

Fiequimetal spokesman Armando Farias said the decision was taken after the government decreed minimum services had to be maintained at the refineries, which prevented workers from stopping any refinery units.

“We expect to overturn the government’s decree, which effectively denies workers their right to strike, in court and will call a new strike later. On Dec. 30 there will be a meeting to decide on a plan of action for January,” he said.

The union called the walkout to protest against Galp’s moves against collective hiring, and to demand higher salaries.

Galp operates two refineries in Portugal, in Matosinhos in the north and in Sines in the south of the country, with a total capacity of 330,000 barrels of crude per day. (Reporting by Andrei Khalip; editing by David Clarke)